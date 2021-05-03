Iowa expands vaccine eligibility to people 64 and younger with underlying medical conditions

Starting Monday, March 8, the state of Iowa can begin vaccinating more of the population.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday, March 8, vaccine providers in Iowa can start vaccinating people who are 64 and younger who have medical conditions that make them high-risk cases if they were to get COVID-19.

The announcement comes from the Iowa Department of Public Health, "as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups," according to an IDPH statement.

Though eligibility has expanded, the IDPH said some counties would continue focusing on completing priority populations.

This increased eligibility falls under Phase 1B, which also includes people ages 65 and older, first responders, teachers, and childcare workers.

In Iowa, Phase 1A includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.

