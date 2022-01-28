Pritzker announces paid COVID leave for vaccinated IL school employees

CHICAGO, Illinois — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 20, 2022.
A new initiative from the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker has established a compromise they believe will keep students and teachers safely in classrooms, without penalizing vaccinated employees for missing time due to COVID-19.
Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers announced new protections for school staff in a press release on Jan. 24.
“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families."
According to the new compromise, all vaccinated educators, school employees and their families will receive the following protections:
- Paid administrative leave for every employee of a public school district established under Article 10 or Article 34 of the School Code, public university, and public community college who is:
- fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act and who is required, or whose child is required, to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19
- has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.
- Restoration of sick leave for every employee of a public school district, public university, and public community college who
- is fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act, and
- who has previously used their sick time because they or their child were required to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19
- has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms.
- Maintains wage protections in HB 2778 for all hourly school employees, including but not limited to, custodial, transportation, food service providers, classroom assistants, or administrative staff. This protection applies for the entire 2021-22 school year, including any days that a school has already closed or switched to e-learning which caused the paraprofessional to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.