Pritzker announces paid COVID leave for vaccinated IL school employees

A new initiative from the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker has established a compromise they believe will keep students and teachers safely in classrooms, without penalizing vaccinated employees for missing time due to COVID-19.

“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families."