Illinois has expanded Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine qualifications: here's who now qualifies

It's called Phase 1B plus and includes individuals with high-risk health conditions

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Illinois has now expanded its Phase 1B qualifications. It’s called Phase 1B plus, and individuals with high-risk medical conditions can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Knox County Health Department Public Health Administrator says despite the increase in people allowed to receive the vaccine, they don’t have enough doses to do so. Michele Gabriel saying, “While they're saying were going to be able to go and we’re getting ready to go, it’s just not going to happen for a while.”

The county is back-logged after the cold weather last week slowed shipments of the vaccine across the country. Gabriel says they’re focusing on getting in people who were supposed to be vaccinated last week but didn’t get to because of a shortage of doses. “We’re playing catch up because we didn’t receive doses for about a week and a half because of the storm.”

There are over 12,000 people vaccinated in Knox County, but those individuals are largely from Phase 1A. Gabriel worries the expansion will just cause more back up for the county. “It’s a little frustrating. The groups are very large anyway.”

In Rock Island County, public health officials agree. Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig says the county is excited to be able to offer the vaccine to more individuals, but they’re asking for patience from the public.

“Adding thousands of people to the pool of those seeking vaccination will make getting a time slot more difficult. You will have a chance to receive your vaccination, but you could be weeks away from getting a time slot at one of our clinics.”

Without an increase in supply, the county worries it will just cause more frustration from individuals looking to sign up to receive their doses.

Despite the population size, both counties are feeling the pressure. Gabriel saying, “It’s like we’re starting again. We were getting good at contact tracing and doing outreach and now we’ve added another layer to it. It’s almost like starting over again.”