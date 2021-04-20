Hundreds of teens get vaccinated in Henry County, meaning looser restrictions soon for some

It was the first mass vaccination clinic specifically for 16-18-year-olds in the area.

GALVA, Ill. — Students pulled up by the busload in Galva Tuesday, April 20. There were 490 high schools ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The director of the Emergency Management Office says it's crucial to get 16 to 18-year-olds vaccinated.

"(They) had some hesitancy more for the weather today than anything else," Matt Schnepple says.

He says overall, 29 percent of eligible people are fully vaccinated right now in Henry County, but even as that number grows, more young people under the age of 25 are getting the virus.

"So it's imperative as we roll through and continue the vaccination effort with the adult population that we don't have asymptomatic domestic carriers," Schnepple says.

It's been difficult to get the 16-18 range vaccinated because the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for them. Schnepple says the county has mostly received shipments of Moderna.

"We're going to recognize what the data says and put boots on the ground to correct the effort, and the best way we have to do that is through vaccination," Schnepple says.

Geneseo High School Principal Travis Mackey says some students felt like they're being a part of history. About 170 of his students got the shot Tuesday. He says fully-vaccinated students will have some looser restrictions. They won't have to quarantine after traveling out of town for sports or extracurricular activities.

"Sure there will be questions," he says. "Other kids are going to question what's it feel like, how does it make them feel."

Mackey says students aren't required to get the vaccine. The regional superintendent says kids under 18 had to have a guardian or parent sign-off before the clinic.