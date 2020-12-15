Genesis to give first COVID-19 vaccine today to frontline workers

Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients will be the first to be vaccinated.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis is expected to start vaccinating staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, December 15. The first workers who will get vaccinated are those who provide care directly to COVID-19 patients.

The first vaccine is expected to be administered at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.

The vaccinations were en route to Genesis Health System on Monday.

Monday was the first day the vaccine was rolled out in the United States. The UK started vaccinating people on Tuesday, December 8.

In an on-air interview with Genesis CEO Dr. Kurt Andersen, he said the vaccine has gone through "very detailed and rigorous trials" that should make the community confident in the safety of the doses.

People who get the Pfizer vaccine will need two doses, 28 days apart.

According to an FDA fact sheet, people who are 16 and older are approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have had allergic reactions to vaccines previously are not recommended to get the vaccine.