Genesis to give first COVID-19 vaccine today to frontline workers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis is expected to start vaccinating staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, December 15. The first workers who will get vaccinated are those who provide care directly to COVID-19 patients.
The first vaccine is expected to be administered at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.
The vaccinations were en route to Genesis Health System on Monday.
Monday was the first day the vaccine was rolled out in the United States. The UK started vaccinating people on Tuesday, December 8.
In an on-air interview with Genesis CEO Dr. Kurt Andersen, he said the vaccine has gone through "very detailed and rigorous trials" that should make the community confident in the safety of the doses.
People who get the Pfizer vaccine will need two doses, 28 days apart.
According to an FDA fact sheet, people who are 16 and older are approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have had allergic reactions to vaccines previously are not recommended to get the vaccine.
The Center for Disease Control and and Prevention have issued guidance on who will be the first people to get the vaccine, which has been split up into phases. Phase 1a recommends healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents get vaccinated; this adds up to about 24 million people. Phase 1b recommends essential workers be vaccinated. Phase 1c recommends adults with high-risk medical conditions get vaccinated.