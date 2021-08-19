Both hospital systems here in the Quad Cities say employees who don't get vaccinated will be either terminated or have significant restrictions placed upon them

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After over one year of handling COVID-19 in the hospitals, those at the forefront of the pandemic continue to be stretched thin. Chief Medical Officer for Unity Point Health Trinity, Doctor Toyosi Olutade, says this is just one of the reasons the hospital system is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff. Dr. Olutade saying, “If they contract COVID-19 they cannot work. So that means we will not be in a position to care for the community.”

All Unity Point Trinity staff must be vaccinated by November 1st. Dr. Olutade saying, “If we have a way of providing better and safer environment for our patients, that's what we want to do for our communities.”

Employees that choose not to be vaccinated by November 1st will be asked to voluntarily resign or be fired. Dr. Olutade saying, “We’re doing that as we shared before because we want to make sure that our patients are safe.”

At Genesis Health employees will also have to be vaccinated against the virus. Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen says for their employees there will be more of a process instead of an all or nothing situation.

Dr. Andersen saying, “We already have a flu vaccination requirement at Genesis and a policy. Our COVID-19 vaccination is going to follow the same policy. It isn’t an automatic termination, but it puts you on a path that does have significant restrictions in your employment.”

Around 60% of staff at Unity Point Health Trinity are currently vaccinated, and about 70% of staff at Genesis Health are currently vaccinated. Staffing shortages are a universal concern for hospitals right now, and it’s no different here in the Quad Cities.

Genesis pediatrician Doctor Deepna Kukreja says she’s seen it firsthand saying, “We sometimes may even have beds but we don't have the nursing staff to take care of patients in that bed.”

Both of the hospitals also have hundreds of positions to fill. According to their website, Unity Point Health Trinity has 436 openings just in the Quad Cities. Genesis Health isn’t far behind with 373 job openings here in town.