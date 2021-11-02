"I don’t want anyone to say oh I didn't get an appointment because I didn't get online fast enough."

GALESBURG, Ill. — Organized through trial and error, Jake Murdock shows off his google document full of tips and tricks. It’s all information about where COVID-19 vaccines are available besides the County Health Departments.

He’s been working for ten days now to help connect seniors to available vaccine appointments. Murdock saying, “I grew up with the internet and tech and how frustrating it was for me to try and do that for myself or my family member, to think my grandpa would have trouble with this, he wouldn't even know where to begin.”

What started by word of mouth has grown into what Murdock calls a network of people he knows working together to help others. “I’ve got people in Mercer County. Knox County, Warren County and even people up in the Quad Cities.”

Murdock saw how hard it was to get an appointment when he tried to book one for himself. “You can see them disappearing on the screen right in front of you.” He decided he needed to do something to help those who might not be able to navigate the system as easily.



Murdock says everyone should have equal opportunity at the appointments. “I don’t want anyone to say oh I didn't get an appointment because I didn't get online fast enough or I couldn't figure out the right button to click.”

He tracks vaccine appointments at Jewel, HyVee, Kroger, and Walgreens. The next step is connecting the appointments to someone who has asked for one. “I get a phone call from a random number and I just say hey I’m going to ask you a series of questions. It’s your personal info and a little bit of health history from you andi fyou want some appointments, if you’re available at these times I can get you in.”

He asks questions like your name, date of birth, email address, and age. From there the websites typically ask for some basic health information. It’s things like whether or not you feel sick at all or if you’ve been around anyone else who has been sick in the past ten days.

Murdock says it’s quicker to just punch the information in himself, but he’s more than happy to walk someone through it over the phone if they’re more comfortable.

He says it only takes him about five minutes since he’s done it so many times by now. He’s helped over 70 people in the past week or so. He says each day is different, with February 9th seeing 40 people looking for appointments while February 10th only had two.