COVID-19 vaccines are set to be administered to healthcare workers in the Illinois Quad Cities for the first time, Wednesday, December 16.

Frontline healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island Wednesday afternoon.

WQAD News 8 will have a live stream for the vaccine distribution.

Genesis Health Systems will be vaccinating workers in Silvis Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois' first vaccinations when to healthcare workers in Peoria.

The vaccine, which is made by Pfizer, carries about a 95% effectiveness rate. It's made for people over 16 years of age and comes in two doses, administered 28 days apart.

A second vaccine may soon be available in the US. Documents from the US Food and Drug Administration's initial review of Moderna's vaccine confirms their support.

Despite the start of vaccinations, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people continue to wear a mask for the duration of the pandemic. That includes people who have been vaccinated as well.

"Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before deciding to change recommendations on steps everyone should take to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," reads a statement from the CDC. "Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision."

