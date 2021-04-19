Quad Cities Symphony sends musicians to Genesis COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

With free, live performances already underway at the Camden Centre vaccination site, the Orchestra is sending musicians to the Genesis clinic at the former Dick's.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story was originally published April 14, 2021.

Apprehensive about getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Let the sweet music of the Quad-Cities Symphony Orchestra calm you down at Genesis' vaccination clinic.

With free, live performances already underway at the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan, Illinois, the Orchestra is sending musicians to the Genesis mass vaccination clinic in the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa.

The performances were inspired by an impromptu performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma after he was vaccinated, spokesman with Genesis said.

Musicians will perform from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following dates:

April 20

April 22

April 26

May 4: This performance will begin at 9:30 a.m.

May 5

May 11