COVID-19 Vaccine Information

According to Dr. Kawsar Talaat, an infectious disease expert and vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins, there’s little risk in “waiting too long” because the first dose of the vaccine causes the body to start building immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the second dose of vaccines be administered within three weeks to one month, but stated that “there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine."

The first dose and second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be the same, both chemically and from a dosage standpoint.

The CDC recommends waiting up to 90 days before getting the coronavirus vaccine after having the coronavirus and receiving antibody treatments.

"If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine," a spokesperson from the CDC said.

People who had the coronavirus and were not treated with antibody treatments should wait until their doctor-recommended isolation period is over before getting the vaccine the CDC said.

Experts say it may be too soon to tell what could definitely happen if you skip the second dose. Health officials said the vaccine might be less effective or last a shorter period of time if you skip the second dose.

Should pregnant women get the vaccine?

It’s up to you and your doctor to make that decision. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.

If I’ve already had coronavirus, do I need the vaccine?

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is necessary to get the vaccine because it isn’t certain how long natural immunity from the virus lasts. The CDC adds that early evidence suggests natural immunity from those who’ve had the virus may not last long. The agency also adds that immunity can vary from person to person.

Would you still be able to transmit coronavirus even after you’ve been immunized?

According to Dr. David Diemert, a vaccines expert from George Washington University, in the same way, we don’t know if the vaccines stop the virus from coming into your body; we also don’t know about it leaving a vaccinated body.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it wouldn’t stop someone from transmitting it to someone else,” he said.

Can I still donate blood and plasma after getting vaccinated?

The latest update from the American Association of Blood Banks and FDA states that people who receive a vaccine can still donate blood but not plasma.

According to ABC10's medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli, we don’t yet know whether the vaccine protects the individual getting the vaccine or protects those around them.





While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the U.S., and the Moderna vaccine is on track for the same authorization, it will likely be a long wait for people under 18 years old.

Dr. Fauci recently announced that once vaccines hit the market, they will not initially be available to children because few children have participated in clinical trials for the vaccine.





Studies have shown that the antibodies after COVID-19 vaccination will last for three months, but the upper limit is unknown because these vaccines have only been administered for a few months.

ABC10 medical expert and Roseville Physician Dr. Tom Hopkins says the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines are "projected at this point to serve as a seasonal vaccine as we don't know how individuals will respond to it with long-term versus short-term immunity."





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested sticking to one coronavirus vaccine.

It’s unlikely that taking multiple vaccines will cause health issues, but it’s also unlikely that it will provide benefits.

Dr. Payal Kohli, an ABC10 health expert, said there is no live virus in the vaccine, so a person cannot get sick from taking the vaccine. Still, their immune system will be working hard, making antibodies, and learning to defend against the virus so that they might feel some of the usual immune response symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and muscle aches.