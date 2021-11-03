Checking in on Iowa, Illinois COVID-19 vaccination distribution

One in four American adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But, how does that break down for Iowa and Illinois residents?
In Iowa, more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered as of Thursday, March 11, 2021. Meaning, around 27% of the state's population have received at least one dose.
Gov. Kim Reynolds noted by the end of this week, more than 1 million Iowans will have received at least one dose.
Out of more than 3 million Iowans, 300,000 are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, a little more than 9% of the state's population.
Reynolds said she's not sure when the state will receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that the White House projects weekly vaccine allocations will continue to grow in the coming weeks.
In Illinois, more than 4 million vaccines have been administered and a little more than 1 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Meaning, 9% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
Both Iowa and Illinois are on track to fully vaccinate 10% of its state's population by the end of this week.
Locally, each county surrounding the Quad Cities region on both sides of the Mississippi River report more than 5% of its population vaccinated.
Some counties are already seeing more than 10% their population vaccinated.