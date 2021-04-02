By calling CASI and leaving a message with your name and phone number, you will receive a weekly robo-call with up-to-date vaccine information in your area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Inside the Center for Active Seniors, Inc., (CASI) in Davenport, the phones have been busy.

"We've had thousands of voice mails and thousands of calls," said CASI President Laura Kopp.

All of those messages are from seniors from around Scott County, calling to get scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, CASI staff arrived in the morning to hundreds of voicemails, and hundreds of calls per hour, said Kopp.

The organization's phone lines were so busy that day that the four staff working in the building could not make any outgoing calls, Kopp said.

"Our system wasn't down. It was just that busy," Kopp said.

That is why CASI now has a wait list to handle the influx of calls.

"What we're trying to accomplish is to have folks feel as if they did what they could, someone who knows something about the vaccine has their name and information, and when something becomes available, we're going to make sure that you get that," Kopp said.

By leaving a message with your name and phone number, CASI staff will add your name to their list.

Then, you will receive a weekly 'robo-call' with up-to-date information on the vaccine, Kopp said. Kopp added when it is your turn to receive the vaccine, CASI staff will personally call you, so once you are on the list, you don't need to call back unless you have questions.

Kopp said this waiting list is specifically for people who don't have internet access at home, or who do not have the technology skills or comfort-level to register for the vaccine online.

Even with the wait list, Kopp said the process will still take time. That's because CASI received 50 slots of the 500 vaccine slots at the most recent distribution clinic in the county, according to Kopp.

"If you called here and left a voicemail and you haven't received a call back yet it's not that we didn't get it, it's that we just haven't gotten to your number yet or having a chance to call you back," Kopp said.

This wait list is helping seniors feel a little more in control.