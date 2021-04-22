Different religions are approaching the vaccine in different ways

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — More than a quarter of Americans have been vaccinated now from COVID-19. Despite reassurance from heath officials, some are still hesitant to receive the vaccine. Scientists hope 3 out of 4 Americans will get vaccinated, reaching herd immunity.

Here in the Quad Cities different churches are approaching the topic in different ways. At Lighthouse Baptist Church in Moline, Pastor David Napuunoa says it’s up to each individual to decide whether or not to get the vaccine.

He says it’s not necessarily written into the bible on how to approach vaccines. “I'll have to refer back to the bible which it doesn't exactly say okay though shall not take a vaccine. It doesn't say thou shall take a vaccine.”

Napuunoa says his church follows soul liberty, the concept of allowing each person to make the decision of what they believe is best for themselves. “The bible talks about what is called soul liberty basically saying you have the choice to make whatever decision you want for your destiny, for your eternal life, and we feel the same way about the vaccine.”

But every religion is different, and Rabi Linda Bertenthal says from the Jewish perspective, it’s a must to get vaccinated saying, “In Jewish tradition we say medical treatment delayed is akin to shedding blood, meaning murder, which you're not allowed to do. So if you delay getting a vaccine and someone dies on account of your delay then religiously, morally, you are accountable for their unnecessary death.”

According to the Public Religion Research Institute, 44% of Americans who attend church and are hesitant to get a vaccine, would be more likely to change their minds if they received reassurance from their congregations.