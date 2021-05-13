x
50,000 free Six Flags tickets to be given as vaccine incentive in Illinois

$4 million worth of Six Flags tickets are being distributed.
Visitors hang on as they socially distance on the Boomerang on Opening Day at Six Flags Amusement Park in Eureka, Missouri on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Today marks the 50th Opening Day of the popular amusement park, located 20 west of St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

GURNEE, Ill. — Free admission to Six Flags Great America is being offered 50,000 vaccinated people across Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the incentive Thursday, May 13, following the Pfizer vaccine's eligibility to be distributed to 12-15 year old kids.

The tickets are for the park's locations in Gurnee and Rockford.  It's a total of $4 million worth of free admission. They will be distributed at Illinois National Guard clinics as well as in other counties by the public health departments. 

More details will be available in the coming weeks.

“I know it’s been a difficult year – but that just makes it all the more exciting to be back at the park," said Governor Pritzker. "Thanks to the life-saving power of vaccinations, it feels once again like summer’s in the air.”

