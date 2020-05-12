Cropper said the eight days now since Thanksgiving is not enough time to see if the holiday COVID-19 spike pattern continues.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use as early as the end of next week.

Genesis Health System administrators said the system is prepared for when any doses arrive, but they also caution not to let up on other safety measures.

You might call it a recurring 2020 tradition.

"I just was looking at some data today with the Scott County Department of Health that showed every single holiday, after every single holiday a resulting spike since COVID-19 came in," said Genesis Health CEO Doug Cropper.

Cropper said the eight days now since Thanksgiving is not enough time to see if that pattern continues.

"You’d probably have to get two weeks past in order to make that conclusion," Cropper said.

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition said on Thursday they are bracing for another spike.

"We believe that people did not follow public health guidance in all cases," said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department. "We are really happy that a lot of people did but we do know some people just went about their lives as if there was no pandemic."

The Food and Drug Administration could decide on December 10 to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The FDA is scheduled to hear a case for the Moderna vaccine on December 17.

"And we’re all set up for that," Cropper said. "We took precautions and purchased those super cool freezers several months ago."

Cropper said the COVID-19 vaccine news is promising, but encourages the public to not let up on other safety measures practiced for months during the pandemic.

Dr. Louis Katz, with the Scott County Health Department, agrees with Cropper.

"Under no circumstances should anybody be backing off on masks, physical and social distancing, hand hygiene, reasonable control of our environment while this happens," Katz said.

Cropper said the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses and 70 percent of people to receive it to provide what is called "herd immunity." But, he warns, this will take time.