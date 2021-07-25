Vaccine clinic happening Monday in Rock Island is offering $500 to two people who get vaccinated

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Monday, the Illinois, Iowa Center for Independent Living (IICIL) will host a "Git-n-Go" Covid-19 vaccination clinic.
It's happening at the IICIL location at 501 11th Street in Rock Island, Illinois from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be giving out to people 18-years and older.
You can register on-site same day.
Goodie bags will be given out to everyone who attends which will include snack items. You do not need to get the vaccine to get a goodie bag. Anyone getting vaccinated at the event will be eligible to participate in a drawing where two $500.00 gift certificates will be given out.
