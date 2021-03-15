Vaccination Clinic Experiences Sudden Drop in Appointments

The Vaccination Clinic in Milan Saw a Drop in Appointments and Increase in Vacant Slots.

MILAN, Ill — The Camden Center's vaccination clinic faced an unexpected drop in scheduled vaccination appointments today.

Administrator, Nita Ludwig noticed the mass amount of unfilled appointment times after reviewing the schedule.

"We’re really encouraging everybody that wants to be vaccinated this week to go to that link on our Facebook page and Rock Island Health Department website and get yourself an appointment, it is a pretty easy process" said Ludwig.

Workers at the site blame the decrease on a one-time scheduling issue, not a drop in interest.

The National Guard will continue to work with the Camden Center in order to keep distribution numbers up.

Fewer appointments today helped clear up room for those who were previously unable to find a spot.