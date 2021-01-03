University of Illinois' saliva-based COVID test gets Emergency Use Authorization

The testing method, covidSHIELD, has been used to test on-campus students twice weekly at the university. It has been administered more than 1.5 million times.

URBANA, Ill. — A breakthrough saliva-based testing platform that tests University of Illinois students for COVID-19 has been granted an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The testing method, covidSHIELD, has been used to test on-campus students twice weekly at the university. It has been administered more than 1.5 million times at the Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.

“The University of Illinois has been a national leader in innovation for decades, and the campus’ groundbreaking work to develop rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 testing is but the latest example of that tradition,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.