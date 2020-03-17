UnityPoint Health - Trinity to restrict visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

All routine visits are no longer allowed except in certain situations.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Health - Trinity is restricting visitors to "protect our patients and health care workers," the company said in a press release Tuesday.

All routine visits are no longer allowed with the following exceptions:

- Patients with an appointment at a clinic or those visiting the Emergency Room are allowed one visitor who must stay in the room during the visit.

- Patients getting a surgery or other procedures are allowed one visitor who is to leave after the procedure or surgery.

- Patients who are having a baby are allowed one partner and one person for birth support.

- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients are allowed one birth parent plus one significant other who is restricted to the room for the visit.

- End-of-life patients are allowed two visitors at a time.

- Patients with disruptive behavior who rely on family members are allowed one visitor.

- Patients in an altered mental state or with developmental delays may have one visitor.

- Minors may have one visitor, parents or guardians.

- Visitors are not allowed for patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests.

The hospital said in the press release visitors are only allowed if they do not have symptoms that are key to the coronavirus such as fever, a dry cough, runny nose or shortness of breath.

Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under "extraordinary circumstances," the statement said.

"The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness schools, churches and other venues restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the hospital said in the statement.

Public entryways will also be limited.