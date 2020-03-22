UnityPoint Health elevates visitor restrictions

As of Sunday, only one very close visitor is allowed.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UnityPointy Health - Trinity is updating its visitor restrictions as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The hospital is barring visitors almost entirely as of Sunday, March 22nd. There are three exceptions to this restriction. One parent or legal guardian can visit patients under the age of 18, one life partner can visit in the event of childbirth, and and one family member can visit in the event of end-of-life care.

Visitors allowed must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital. Please note that visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

In addition, Trinity hospitals continue to limit public entryways to further protect patients and the community.