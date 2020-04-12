Unitypoint Health strengthens visitor restrictions after continued virus surge

The hospital is now only allowing patients to have one specific visitor for the length of their hospitalization.

Unitypoint Health - Trinity is upping is visitor restrictions as COVID-19 continues to surge and threaten lives.

Beginning on Monday, December 7, the hospital will only be allowing one designated person to visit an inpatient throughout the length of their hospitalization, as well as continuing to follow strict health guidelines.

The visitor must be wearing a mask and stay in the patient's room at all times, and must immediately leave the hospital when they leave the patient's room. Visitors will be denied if they show show symptoms of infection or, outside of exceptional circumstances, are under 18 years old.