Unity Point Trinity sees fewest COVID-19 patients in almost a year

Three people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County is seeing its fewest number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department was reporting three new cases as of Thursday, June 10. There was one patient hospitalized in Rock Island County with COVID-19, just one day before the state is set to fully reopen. Across Illinois, there were more than 360 new cases and just over 200 patients in the hospital.

Ashe Simpson, a spokesperson with Unity Point Trinity, says between their Rock Island and Bettendorf locations, three people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. He says that's the lowest number since June 30, 2020. The number of patients rising just slightly Thursday, with five people hospitalized across the hospital's campuses in the Quad Cities.

"That can change hour to hour," he says. "The last time we had zero COVID-19 positive inpatients was June 17, 2020 where we had a stretch of 6 days of no positive inpatients before it started to rise again."