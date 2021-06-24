x
Coronavirus

UnityPoint Health - Trinity celebrates zero COVID positive patients

It's the first time in 372 days that no patient tested positive for the virus.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Quad Cities are falling. 

For the first time in over a year, UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Rock Island reported zero COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital. 

The June 24 milestone coming just days after Genesis Health System got to celebrate the same one. 

The last time UnityPoint went more than 24 hours without a positive patient - 372 days ago. A stretch of six days went by in June of 2020 with no positive inpatients. A brief moment in time before numbers would start to rise and winter months would see record-high hospitalizations.

But the break in hospitalizations doesn't necessarily mean a break from COVID-19. There are still patients who are recovering from the virus and those with complications. 

The current positivity rate for the month of June is 2.71%. That means for every 100 people, less than three times would someone test positive for COVID-19. The positivity rate for the past seven days is even lower at 2.64%, proving another week in the right direction.

