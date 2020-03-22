UI Health Care seeks additional protective face shields

The health center says that shields are some of the most effective tools to keep the virus from spreading.

University of Iowa Health Care leaders today issued an urgent request for Iowa businesses and individuals to donate new or used protective face shields to the hospital. The shields are used by hospital staff to keep employees safe and help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

“These protective shields are extremely effective—especially for our staff who cannot always maintain a six-foot social distance when interacting with patients, visitors, and colleagues,” says UI Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA. “There is a national shortage, and we need to secure an adequate supply for our needs now and in the future.”

UI Hospitals & Clinics currently has a supply of face shields for staff who provide patient care or do screenings at hospital entrances. Additional face shields would allow for all employees who interact with patients, visitors, and coworkers to wear one.

The protective face shields should be lightweight and adjustable to fit securely to the user’s head, with a shield area that extends below the chin. Previously used face shields are acceptable; UI Health Care staff can clean and disinfect used shields.

To donate protective face shields or other personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, visit the uihc.org/kind-donations. Individuals, companies, or organizations may also call Concierge Services at 319-356-1900 or 319-678-5500 to drop-off/pick-up.

The In-Kind Donations website is updated frequently with current needs and guidelines for all in-kind donations to UI Hospitals & Clinics. The hospital is directing those who wish to donate their time to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties’ Emergency Volunteer Center, which maintains a match database for volunteer needs and opportunities.

“We are so grateful to the community for all their support and assistance during this crisis,” said Gunasekaran. “The doctors, nurses and health care staff feel the care and concern. Thank you.”

Gunasekaran said that in addition to the donation of protective face shields, the best thing everyone can do to help the hospital is to follow the guidelines for hand hygiene and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.