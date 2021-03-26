U of I system receives 500K grant to support new ISU COVID-19 testing lab

The group's new SHIELD Illinois testing lab at Illinois State was given a hefty grant by an electric car manufacturer with a nearby location to help cover costs.

Rivian, an automaker that specializes in electric vehicles, donated $500,000 to the school system to support its new COVID-19 testing lab at Illinois State University in Normal, IL, which is within 5 miles of one of the company's factories.

“The proximity of the Normal lab to our facility means the turnaround time for our workers’ COVID-19 test results has dropped from 36 to 24 hours,” said Jessica Siron, Rivian's director of environmental, health and safety. “This gives us the ability to respond faster to a positive test result and trace it, which allows us to stay on schedule safely. Rivian would like to extend its deepest thanks to both universities and their Boards of Trustees for standing up these efforts.”

The Normal lab, which opened on January 11 under ISU operation, currently processes about 5,000 tests per week from Rivian alone, and the company made the donation to help cover equipment and staff costs.