U of I system receives 500K grant to support new ISU COVID-19 testing lab

NORMAL, Ill. — The University of Illinois's new SHIELD Illinois COVID-19 testing lab in Normal, IL received a half-a-million dollar grant from an electric car manufacturer to help cover the program's cost.
Rivian, an automaker that specializes in electric vehicles, donated $500,000 to the school system to support its new COVID-19 testing lab at Illinois State University in Normal, IL, which is within 5 miles of one of the company's factories.
“The proximity of the Normal lab to our facility means the turnaround time for our workers’ COVID-19 test results has dropped from 36 to 24 hours,” said Jessica Siron, Rivian's director of environmental, health and safety. “This gives us the ability to respond faster to a positive test result and trace it, which allows us to stay on schedule safely. Rivian would like to extend its deepest thanks to both universities and their Boards of Trustees for standing up these efforts.”
The Normal lab, which opened on January 11 under ISU operation, currently processes about 5,000 tests per week from Rivian alone, and the company made the donation to help cover equipment and staff costs.
“We want to help reopen Illinois schools and businesses safely; that’s our entire purpose,” said Ron Watkins, managing director of SHIELD Illinois, a unit created by the U of I System to share testing throughout the state. “Illinois State University is an example of a lab partner who stepped up to make its community safer. We are grateful for ISU’s partnership and diligence, and the work of ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator John Baur for guiding their efforts.”