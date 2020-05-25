Trump tweets schools should open 'ASAP,' but some fear it won't be safe

While President Trump is urging schools to reopen, two recent polls show not everyone agrees with that plan.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is doubling down on his calls to reopen schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but recent polls show not everyone is behind that idea.

The president tweeted late Sunday night that "Schools in our country should be opened ASAP."

"Much very good information now available," Trump added, while tagging British political adviser and commentator Steven Hilton in his tweet. Shortly before Trump's tweet, Hilton had appeared on Fox News and discussed reopening schools.

Hilton urged schools to reopen "now before you do even more needless damage." He added that wearing masks once schools and businesses reopen was "fine" but temperature checks were "totally pointless," and social distancing rules were "completely arbitrary."

Over the past month, the president has frequently called on governors across the country to consider reopening schools, despite many determining already that classes would be canceled until the fall.

While the president may be urging schools to reopen, two recent polls show not everyone agrees with the plan.

A recent national poll by Quinnipiac University found that about half of voters said they do not feel it will be safe to send students of any age back to school in the fall.

And a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll published last week found that 41% of Americans felt it was a bad idea to reopen schools this fall, while about one-third thought it was a good idea.