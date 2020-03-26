Tour de Brew QC rallies community to help medical staff in need of protective equipment

The Tour de Brew QC crew is doing their part to help people in the medical system who are in need of personal protective equipment.

The Tour de Brew QC crew is doing their part to help people in the medical system who are in need of personal protective equipment.

Tour de Brew QC is a nonprofit that raises money for cancer resources. Co-founder of the charity, Tina Anderson, took to the organization's page to see if anyone in their community would donate cycling buffs to medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been in touch with several nurses on the front lines they are truly in need of masks. I have asked if cycling buffs would work. The answer is "YES" something is better than nothing!" said Tina Anderson on the group's Facebook page.

These cycling buffs will be donated to Iowa City.

Healthcare facilities have specific guidelines on what types of material and design will work for medical-grade protection. Since these are not on the lists of what hospitals are looking for, it will be up to the discretion of the medical professionals as to whether they will use them or not.

Anderson said people can drop off their new or used cycling buffs in boxes outside Healthy Habits on Devlis Glen or at The Trek Store on Kimberly Road.

The buffs will be picked up on Friday, March 27, washed and then distributed to the nurses, according to the Facebook post.

Homemade masks can also be dropped in the donation boxes as well.