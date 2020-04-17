Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Monmouth Smithfield employees

The cases appeared in two Rock Island County residents and one Warren County native.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Warren County Health Department is investigating three cases of COVID-19 that appeared in employees of the Smithfield Foods plant in Monmouth, IL.

In a press release, the WCHD identifies the cases to be two people from Rock Island County, and one from Warren County.

The county health department, alongside the Illinois Department of Public Health, OSF Healthcare, and Smithfield Foods, has been given prioritized testing, and intensive contact tracing is underway.

Smithfield is also increasing preventative measures, including expanded break areas, entry screening, barriers, hand sanitizing stations, and masks.