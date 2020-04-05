'This isn't political' : Iowa governor defends decision to partially reopen the state

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds confirmed 534 new cases meaning 9,703 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were four additional deaths meaning 188 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

The governor said 85% of the new confirmed cases came from the 22 counties that still have restrictions in place, the same percentage as Friday. Reynolds said per capita testing is at 1 in 55 Iowans.

Reynolds said there was an additional outbreak at a healthcare facility: Accura HealthCare in Marshalltown.

"This isn't political and it shouldn't be for anybody and I don't believe it is," Reynolds said on her response to the pandemic.

"These are some of the hardest decisions I've had to make as a governor of this great state. To have this pandemic hit the state and our country and have it impact Iowans and businesses and families in the manner that it has is heart wrenching."

Reynolds said she does not yet have any plans to reopen the rest of the state.

"It's about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time to really manage the health and well being of Iowans and their livelihood," Reynolds said.