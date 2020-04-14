Third COVID-19-related death confirmed in Whiteside County

The patient was in their 70s; their passing was announced on Tuesday, April 14.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — A third person in Whiteside County has died due to COVID-19, according to the county health department. The patient was in their 70s; their passing was announced on Tuesday, April 14.

Also on April 14, a second COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Scott County.

"With the third death in our county, the Whiteside County Health Department reminds residents that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing," said spokesperson Cory Law.

If you have unexplained symptoms of a respiratory illness, the county health department advises you should assume you may have COVID-19. Self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider.

Health experts have been saying you should call ahead before visiting a healthcare facility.