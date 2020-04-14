Third COVID-19-related death confirmed in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — A third person in Whiteside County has died due to COVID-19, according to the county health department. The patient was in their 70s; their passing was announced on Tuesday, April 14.
One day earlier, the Whiteside County health Department confirmed a second death, a patient in their 90s. The first death in the county was announced on March 31; a patient in their 90s.
Also on April 14, a second COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Scott County.
"With the third death in our county, the Whiteside County Health Department reminds residents that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing," said spokesperson Cory Law.
If you have unexplained symptoms of a respiratory illness, the county health department advises you should assume you may have COVID-19. Self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider.
Health experts have been saying you should call ahead before visiting a healthcare facility.
As of Tuesday, Whiteside County has seen 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three have passed away, and 10 have recovered; all the others are recovering at home.