'Things are not moving in the right direction,' Gov. Pritzker in Rock Island County

The governor stopped at the Rock Island County Health Department Monday, sharing troubling COVID-19 trends across the state

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday that COVID-19 numbers are moving in the wrong direction in Rock Island County, which could have an impact on schools and sports in the fall.

"This is the moment for everybody to step up to the plate," said Governor Pritzker in a press conference at the Rock Island County Health Department, once again encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"It is not difficult for a state to move from where we are to where Arizona is," Pritzker said.

State health officials on Friday reported warnings for four other Illinois counties: Adams, LaSalle, Peoria, and Randolph. The information can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

"We show county by county, you can click on any county and see how your county compares to other counties and compares to statewide numbers," Pritzker said.

The information will play a key role in school districts' decision on what to do this fall semester.

"Science, recommendations that doctors have put out for how to do that safely," Pritzker said. "With regard to sports, you know IHSA has said that they're basically going to get out of the business of this in the fall."

Many athletic programs have already set their schedules, but are still awaiting clear direction from the IHSA.