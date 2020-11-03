These are the IA colleges cancelling in-person class amid coronavirus concerns

Colleges around the country have cancelled in-person classes and have opted to move to online instruction amid fears of the coronavirus.

Drake University, Des Moines -- All classes will be delivered remotely to students between March 23 and April 3. Students are being urged to stay home for the two weeks after spring break. Residents halls and dining services will remain open. Click here for more.

University of Iowa, Iowa City -- Face-to-face instruction has been suspended from March 23 through at least April 23. Click here for more.

Iowa State University, Ames -- All classes will be moved online from March 23 through April 3. The university will reassess during the week of March 30, and may lengthen the time period if necessary. Click here for more.

University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls -- Moving to online classes starting March 23. Click here for more.