MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — Local Health Departments are getting ready to give out the first shots of Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine to kids 12-15.
With just days left in the school year, Mercer County's school districts are working with the Health Department to get as many students vaccinated as possible before summer break.
Vaccinating more than 100 students Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, the district says it's been a successful initiative that took multiple organizations.
"we did a survey out to the parents in those age groups...So the parents can sign the consent, then we will get those back, that we are planned to load the kids up on the bus drive them over to the Health Department." said Becky Hyett, Mercer County District Nurse.
The School District has also worked to set up the second appointment for the students' vaccine. That is scheduled for early June. The District is offering transportation, even on summer vacation, so parents who work, don't need to take off of work to get their child vaccinated.