Tests prioritized as virus deaths in Illinois pass 1,000

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois has reported the deadliest 24 hours so far in the state and officials say new supplies would allow for more testing, which is essential for stopping the spread of the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said 125 people had died in the state since Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 1,072.

Cases also continued to climb, with 1,140 new results bringing the statewide total to 25,733.

The grim update followed reports that 22 residents and one staff members at a nursing home in Joliet had died of of the coronavirus.