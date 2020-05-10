The Illinois Department of Public Health hosted a COVID-19 mobile testing site at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday.

MOLINE, Ill. — This weekend was busy at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. That's where the Illinois Department of Public Health hosted a COVID-19 mobile testing site.

"We did approximately 300 yesterday. We've done over 150 so far today," Kyle Douglas said, the testing site manager.

That number is higher than average for the weekend testing sites, Douglas said.

"For a single day is about 250, so that number going up is excellent to see." Douglas said. "We're glad to see the increased turnout."

Douglas attributes the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing to both recent local and national coronavirus impacts.

"Perhaps even with the president turning up with a positive test people are paying more attention," Douglas said. "And of course, there has been more, you know, the increased attention paid to northern Illinois."

That's why Douglas said the pop up testing sites, like the one at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday, are so important.

"We're trying to keep it from becoming a hot spot," Douglas said. "We've been sitting borderline for quite awhile. We hit kinda warning status about a month ago, we fell out of warning status. We don't want to maintain a hot spot."

The TaxSlayer Center parking lot sits along the Great River Trail. Douglas said this provides more visibility and access for community members to COVID-19 testing.

"Anybody that comes by on the bike path or they're walking past the area we do have a walk up testing area," Douglas said.

Plus, the testing is free for Illinois residents.

"It's available to anyone that pulls up. We're not going to turn anyone away, whether you have your ID with you or not," Douglas said.

Douglas also cautions that an increase in testing does not equate to an increase in cases.

"It’s just a good place to get a lot of people tested in a short amount of time," Douglas said.

Those results will speak for themselves.