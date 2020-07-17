Swiss cheese in hot demand

U.S. currently experiencing a Swiss cheese shortage.

We've seen several industries affected by the pandemic, now that includes the cheese market. Producers say the demand is there but the product is in short supply.

"Right now we are in a shortage of Swiss cheese."

It's a cheese lovers worst nightmare.

"Cheese is a little bit short."

Dairy farmer John Maxwell says it's in hot demand and restaurants are tussling for the best Swiss cheese on the market.

"The restaurants suppliers, was the big piece and that's where the scramble took place," says John.

"At Cinnamon Ridge where our Jersey's produce cheese, we're finding a great demand for cheese."

John says cheese met the perfect storm.

"Its going gang busters with how much cheese is being used."

The sudden closure of schools and restaurants saw the demand for cheese drop, forcing producers to look for foreign buyers.

"The government bought a lot of cheese during COVID-19, to distribute to the folks of the united states. So a lot of cheese inventory got shorted," says John.

The demand for cheese from retailers has now risen nearly 30% since the start of the pandemic.

Co-owner of the Dead Poets Expresso in Moline, Charles Lahl buys Cinnamon Ridge cheese.

"So we get our gouda, smoked cheddar and the Swiss slices that we do," he says.

John says with inventories down, and not a lot of Swiss cheese plants around, orders have been bigger.

"There's very much a supply line to the restaurant and a supply line to the grocery store. If you supplied to grocery stores you did ok, if you supplied to restaurants not so much."

Producers say they're wary of upping prices.

So if you love cheese, listen to John

"Eat all the cheese you can. We need more eaters of cheese."