Surplus of Vaccine Increases in Rock Island County

The county faced multiple obstacles during the week while trying to distribute vaccinations -- leading to a surplus of vaccines.

MILAN, Ill. — The Camden Center Vaccination Clinic in Milan reached one thousand unused COVID-19 vaccines this week. According to staff, the surplus was due to miscommunications between vaccine vendors and technical difficulties.

The clinic posted on their social media that their Thursday clinic would be for those waiting on their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine vendors did not ship them those vaccines.

Instead, the clinic received both the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It is really important to note that though we have a little bit of a surplus right now, the Health Department will make sure not one drop of this will be wasted. It is a precious vaccine,” said Chief Operating Officer, Janet Hill.

On Monday the clinic faced technical issues with their link which led to more of a surplus.

“We do not want to have a week like this again,” said Hill.

But, many individuals who struggled to obtain a time slot now have had the chance to get their vaccination.