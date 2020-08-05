Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for COVID-19

A day earlier, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The valet's case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday.

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

Pence is expected to visit the Des Moines metropolitan area Friday, where a recent rise in confirmed infections has alarmed the mayor and medical officials. Even the federal coronavirus task force Pence leads has expressed concern.