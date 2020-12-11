St. Ambrose shifts to distance learning for the rest of fall semester

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted St. Ambrose administration to convert most of its in-person classes to distance learning for the rest of the fall semester. This applies to both undergraduate and graduate classes.
With distance learning, all face-to-face activities, including most athletic events, will be suspended.
This comes on the heels of a decision to go online for just a week - originally from Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13.
Dorms will be open to students through 6 p.m. on November 24. Students may also return home for the rest of the semester if they so choose.
Spring semester is expected to begin with in-person and hybrid learning on January 25. It will conclude on May 25 and will not include a spring break.