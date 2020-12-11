x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Coronavirus

St. Ambrose shifts to distance learning for the rest of fall semester

A COVID-19 spike has prompted St. Ambrose administration to go virtual for the rest of the fall semester.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted St. Ambrose administration to convert most of its in-person classes to distance learning for the rest of the fall semester.  This applies to both undergraduate and graduate classes. 

With distance learning, all face-to-face activities, including most athletic events, will be suspended. 

This comes on the heels of a decision to go online for just a week - originally from Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13.

Dorms will be open to students through 6 p.m. on November 24.  Students may also return home for the rest of the semester if they so choose. 

Spring semester is expected to begin with in-person and hybrid learning on January 25.  It will conclude on May 25 and will not include a spring break.

RELATED: COVID-19 positivity rates prompt Muscatine High School to go virtual temporarily

RELATED: Davenport School District goes virtual amid COVID-19 spike

   

Related Articles