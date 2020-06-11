St. Ambrose returns to online classes for a week, suspends face-to-face activities as COVID-19 cases surge

As coronavirus cases reach all-time highs throughout Iowa, St. Ambrose University is returning to online classes and suspending all in-person activities for a week.

Classes will move online from Monday, Nov. 9 to Friday, Nov. 13.

Carry-out will be offered at all dining halls and no face-to-face student group activities and athletics are allowed.

Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, the University is immediately suspending all face-to-face activities, including most athletics events and practices, and converting most face-to-face courses to online delivery for one week, starting Monday, 11/9- Friday, 11/13. pic.twitter.com/NEjsyf1M3P — St. Ambrose University (@stambrose) November 5, 2020

"Students are encouraged to remain on campus and not return home, as course plans are not being changed to distance delivery beyond that week," the university's website said.

After next week, the need to extend will be evaluated.