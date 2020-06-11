St. Ambrose returns to online classes for a week, suspends face-to-face activities as COVID-19 cases surge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As coronavirus cases reach all-time highs throughout Iowa, St. Ambrose University is returning to online classes and suspending all in-person activities for a week.
Classes will move online from Monday, Nov. 9 to Friday, Nov. 13.
Carry-out will be offered at all dining halls and no face-to-face student group activities and athletics are allowed.
"Students are encouraged to remain on campus and not return home, as course plans are not being changed to distance delivery beyond that week," the university's website said.
After next week, the need to extend will be evaluated.
The last day for in-person classes at Ambrose is Nov. 24, not including finals scheduling.