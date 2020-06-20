Spotlight Theater urges Illinois to adopt 50% capacity limits

The stage was set and ready to go when the Spotlight Theater received a final curtain call that came too soon.

The stage was set and ready to go. That is when owners of the Spotlight Theater received a final curtain call that came too soon.

"March 13th was our last rehearsal and everything just stopped," said co-owner Brent Tubbs.

The theater was forced to shutdown due to the pandemic, however Tubbs said he never planned to be closed for three months.

"When you see the list of reopening businesses you don’t ever see theaters on there anywhere," said Tubbs.

Tubbs said he and his wife have been struggling on a reopening plan because there is no certainty on what capacity limits will look like.

Illinois is expected to reach phase four of the state's five-phased reopening plan as early as June 26th. According to the state, that next phase will also come with a 50-person gathering limit.

"That’s almost our cast just alone," said Tubbs. He said his largest cast is typically around 40 people. "It just makes it not worth it if you can only have 20-15 people in the audience to come and see it."

Tubbs said production costs can reach into the tens of thousands. Therefore, he said a 50-person limit will not be enough to keep the lights on.

The Spotlight Theater can seat nearly 600 people - that is why Tubbs is asking Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to consider allowing a 50% capacity limit instead.

"We’d even be happy with 25%," said Tubbs.

"Iowa moved to a capacity restriction a month ago," said President of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Paul Rumler. "They're now - as of June 12th last Friday - they're open without restrictions."

With Iowa and Illinois reopening at different rates and under different restrictions, Rumler said he has seen more consumers visiting Iowa over Illinois.

"And that's changing the underlying economic foundation of a balanced economic region that we have here in the Quad Cities," Rumler said.

Tubbs said his business is not capable of competing or switching to virtual shows.

"A live theater experience is unique because it’s live and you're there," Tubbs said. "To move it onto a screen… that’s called film."