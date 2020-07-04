Split families make pacts, duel over custody amid virus

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on families’ custody arrangements.

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on families’ custody arrangements.

New plans have had to be made as parents get sick or exposed to the illness and already-feuding former couples are battling over each other’s approach to stay-at-home orders.

And as millions of people lose their jobs, some divorced parents are starting to ask to modify their child support arrangements, and those who rely on those checks are worrying about how they’ll get by.