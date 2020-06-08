Some employers struggling to fill positions even with high unemployment

"Some of those people just wanted temporary work because they were out of work at the time."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Even with people out of work, some companies are still having trouble finding people to take open jobs.

At the Handicapped Development Center, Chief Officer Carol Foster can't fill the residential services positions available.

“I think people thought this will be temporary and I can go back to the job that I was furloughed from or laid off from. I don`t think anybody anticipated that we would still be dealing with this in the fall.

But the unemployment rate is still sitting around 8 percent in Iowa, down from 10 percent last month.

Iowa Workforce Development deputy director Ryan West saying they haven’t seen it this busy since the recession.

“It`s been historical busy.”

West working to connect those who are unemployed with the over 60 thousand jobs available in Iowa as a second stimulus check from the federal government is still up in the air.

“The stimulus check right now is done so if you were in a career field where you can`t seem to find work in now but there`s other opportunities certainly, we want to get you in those opportunities.”

Iowa Workforce Development seeing people who might have been holding out on those furloughed jobs and looking for new ones.

“It`s just an ever changing landscape and where we sit today on august sixth will be different than September sixth.”

The Handicapped Development Center hosting drive thru interviews to fill around 15 positions.

“The government had passed some legislation so people could kind of take advantage of that so that they wouldn`t have to be looking for a job so they could go back to the one they had but some of that has ended now and people are anxious to earn those paychecks again.”