Smithfield workers protest for increased protections

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth's Smithfield Foods plant is reopening after a period of closure with new safety precautions, but workers are saying they won't come yet just yet.
The plant is partially reopening after President Trump signed an executive order keeping meat packing plants open during the pandemic.
After the outbreak of COVID-19 cases that initially closed the plant, the company said the it was improving safety measures for its eventual reopening, but workers took to the street to protest and say that they weren't enough.