Smithfield Foods plant in Monmouth to temporarily close

The plant is closing after a few of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Smithfields Foods announced on Friday, April 24th that it would be temporarily closing its Monmouth facility after many of its employees test positive for the coronavirus.

The company says in its press release that the closure will begin next week and continue until further notice.

Smithfield said that it has taken the measure after a portion of the facility's 1700 employees had contracted COVID-19. They noted that although they had implemented many safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace, the nature of the meat-packing industry makes social distancing difficult in many circumstances.