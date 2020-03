A family solicited help from local musician to serenade loved one during coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy Welsh turned 85 during the coronavirus pandemic, which unfortunately meant strict visitor restrictions at her senior living facility.

But that didn't stop her family from visiting from afar and soliciting the help of a local musician, Jef Spradley, to serenade her.

The family showed up at Friendship Manor in Rock Island on Monday, March 30 with the surprise.