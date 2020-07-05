Siblings film their way through the COVID-19 pandemic

Ava and Noah have let their creativity soar during their time at home, making several Youtube videos to make others laugh and to keep occupied.

PRINCETON, Illinois — Siblings Ava and Noah, ages 13 and 11, have teamed up to turn their time in "quarantine" into an experience everyone can enjoy.

On their Youtube channel, "NoobMaster7" they've produced and uploaded a variety of "quarantine" themed videos: Quarantine Stereotypes, Quarantine Trickshots & Crafting Fails, and bloopers.

Their first video was "Stay Connected, Not Infected! COVID-19 Survival Guide! Noah says the idea launched after they were stuck at home and watching other Youtube videos.

"We thought, maybe we could make some of these," he said, "so we tried it not knowing how far it would go."

With a little help from their dad, they film, act in, edit and produce each video on their own. To keep the videos looking professional, they use a tripod and hoverboard for steady shots.

Four videos and 130+ subscribers later, the pair is planning to make more in the future.

"I think in the future we're going to grow it a lot more, and hopefully we can get more subscribers," said Ava.