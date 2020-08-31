Several local Illinois counties enter "warning level" for COVID-19

On Friday August 29, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Thirty counties that are currently reported at a warning level – Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will, and Williamson.

"It’s based on eight metrics and if a county trips or is found to be high in at least two of these metrics you are placed on the orange or the warning level," said Henry County Health Department Director, ReaAnne Tucker.

Henry County currently has a positivity rate of 8.2% and is reporting 165 cases per 100,000 residents.

"People were going to hotspots, people were congregating - doing things that they really kind of knew was not the best thing, but they didn’t think that it was really their problem or it wasn’t in their community," said Tucker. "And now we find out that actually it is."

Tucker said the spike could have also been influenced by schools reopening for in-person learning.

"We’ve seen a few of these outbreaks in some of the schools," she said.

Meanwhile, Tucker said testing has also increased in larger cities within the county.