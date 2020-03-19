Second non-county resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Scott County

As of Thursday, March 19, two positive COVID-19 tests have been performed in Scott County, though neither of the patients live in the county.
The first positive test was done an Iowa resident, announced the QC COVID-19 Coalition on Wednesday.
The second positive test was confirmed on Thursday. That patient is between 41 and 60 years old, and was in the area for a travel-related purpose. The patient is recovering at a hospital.
A spokesperson from the Scott County Health Department said that Scott County remains as having zero confirmed cases. This is because reportable diseases, like COVID-19, are registered to the county where the patient resides, not where the test is performed.
The health department confirmed that the patient is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois.
These are recommendations from the health department:
- Keep at least 6-feet between you and others. For many adults, that is approximately their arm span.
- Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.
- Self-isolate if you:
- Have taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days
- Have traveled internationally to a country with a Level 3 travel warning in the last 14 days
- Live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19
- Are ill with fever or respiratory symptoms like cough or difficulty breathing
- Stay at home if you are feeling sick.
- If you are an older adult, or have an underlying health condition, stay home as much as you can.