Second non-county resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Scott County

As of Thursday, March 19, two positive COVID-19 tests have been performed in Scott County, though neither of the patients live in the county.

As of Thursday, March 19, two positive COVID-19 tests have been performed in Scott County, though neither of the patients live in the county.

The second positive test was confirmed on Thursday. That patient is between 41 and 60 years old, and was in the area for a travel-related purpose. The patient is recovering at a hospital.

A spokesperson from the Scott County Health Department said that Scott County remains as having zero confirmed cases. This is because reportable diseases, like COVID-19, are registered to the county where the patient resides, not where the test is performed.

The health department confirmed that the patient is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois.

These are recommendations from the health department: