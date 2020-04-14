Second death reported in Scott County due to COVID-19

The death was announced on Tuesday, April 14.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A second person has passed away due to COVID-19 in Scott County, according to the county health department director.

The patient was an older adult, age 81 years or older, according to Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers.

The patient's passing was announced Tuesday, April 14.

"We'd like to express our heartfelt sympathy for the individual's family and friends," said Rivers. "This is a great loss for the entire community."