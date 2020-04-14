Second death reported in Scott County due to COVID-19

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A second person has passed away due to COVID-19 in Scott County, according to the county health department director.
The patient was an older adult, age 81 years or older, according to Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers.
The patient's passing was announced Tuesday, April 14.
The first coronavirus-related death in Scott County was announced on April 5. The person was also an older adult, age 81 or older.
"We'd like to express our heartfelt sympathy for the individual's family and friends," said Rivers. "This is a great loss for the entire community."
On Tuesday there were an additional six cases confirmed in Scott County, making for a total of 124 cases.